Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB opened at $105.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $105.34.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.