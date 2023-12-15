Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after acquiring an additional 698,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after purchasing an additional 515,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,483,000 after purchasing an additional 542,845 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
