Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

