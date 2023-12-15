Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

