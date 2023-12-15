CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of The Glimpse Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Glimpse Group stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The Glimpse Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative return on equity of 109.38% and a negative net margin of 184.39%.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.87 price target on the stock.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

