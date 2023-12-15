Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $428.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

