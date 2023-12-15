Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Holdings Lowered by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 179,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 132.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

NYSE AX opened at $53.48 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

