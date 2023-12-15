CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes $8.87 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 402,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,327,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

