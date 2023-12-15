Bank of New Hampshire Trims Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,739,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IBB stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.