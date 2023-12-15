iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

