Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $29.97 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.