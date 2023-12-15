Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $276.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

