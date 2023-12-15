Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after acquiring an additional 372,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $231.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.37. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $234.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,191,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,191,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,140 shares of company stock valued at $39,547,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

