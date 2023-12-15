Bank of New Hampshire Has $916,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

GPC stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.08. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

