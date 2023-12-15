Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $2,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $494.63 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

