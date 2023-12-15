Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 974 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,234,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,211,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,739,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Up 3.0 %

AMX opened at $18.90 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.91.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.