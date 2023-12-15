Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

