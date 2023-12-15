American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Increased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,326 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 306,134 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 303.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 859,964 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

