Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 109 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $569.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $571.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

