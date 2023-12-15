Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,378 shares of company stock worth $2,265,152. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $119.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

