Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CAH opened at $102.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 168.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

