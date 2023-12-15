Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 46,685 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,685 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $137.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day moving average is $117.68.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

