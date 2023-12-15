Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New $6.58 Million Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 183,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,489,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $153.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

