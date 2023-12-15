Kwmg LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kwmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

