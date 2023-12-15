Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 1,689 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,538 shares of company stock worth $11,455,237 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

