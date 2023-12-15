iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $92.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

