ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.61. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1,334,573 shares.

Several research firms have commented on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

