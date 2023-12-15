Bank of New Hampshire Sells 97 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $145,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,440. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

