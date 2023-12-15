Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,337 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 143,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

