iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) is Bank of New Hampshire’s 4th Largest Position

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.29% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVI opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

