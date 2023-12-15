RV Capital AG Makes New $19.53 Million Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

RV Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,526,000. PDD makes up 6.0% of RV Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Citigroup increased their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC increased their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA increased their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD opened at $146.41 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $149.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

