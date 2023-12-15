Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Holdings Cut by RV Capital AG

RV Capital AG cut its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises 22.1% of RV Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RV Capital AG owned about 1.23% of Credit Acceptance worth $72,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $386,743,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 535,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 325,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,257,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,671,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC opened at $517.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $576.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.88 by ($2.18). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

