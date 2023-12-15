Covea Finance Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 478,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $2,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.