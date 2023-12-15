MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $284.16 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.06.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.