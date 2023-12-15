Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 3.2 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

