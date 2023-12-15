Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 166.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,056,785.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,137 shares of company stock worth $57,439,735. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $120.65 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.



