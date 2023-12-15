Covea Finance Grows Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Covea Finance boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.06% of CAE worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAE by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

