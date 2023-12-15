Covea Finance Grows Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Covea Finance increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 435,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.5% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.09% of Nutrien worth $27,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nutrien by 15.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,206,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 823,662 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,078 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $3,212,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,545,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,612,000 after buying an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

