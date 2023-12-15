Covea Finance Sells 13,220 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Covea Finance lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $224.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.37. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.08.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

