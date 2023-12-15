Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $23,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,365,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

KEYS opened at $158.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,207. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

