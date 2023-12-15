Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 370 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,353 shares of company stock worth $1,711,490. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

