Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $72.19 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.66.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.