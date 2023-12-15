Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 212 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.40.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX opened at $246.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average of $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $252.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

