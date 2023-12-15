Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 25 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $218,418,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $680.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

