Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 299 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 6.6 %

NYSE SLB opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

