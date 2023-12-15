Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

