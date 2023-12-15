Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

