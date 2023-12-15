Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 29,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 512,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

