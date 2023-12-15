Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.87. The company has a market cap of $798.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

