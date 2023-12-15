Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Tesla by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 8.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.70.

Tesla Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $798.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

